Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 195,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 145,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Salazar Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$43.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.03.
Salazar Resources Company Profile
Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.
