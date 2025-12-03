Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.2070. 572,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,404,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Get Savara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVRA

Savara Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 172.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,624 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 17,600,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 3,035,164 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 11,462,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,922 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.