Notcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.84 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,956,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,956,071.9109 with 99,433,648,070.2978 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00059666 USD and is up 12.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $13,893,790.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

