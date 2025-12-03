Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 172 and last traded at GBX 169, with a volume of 105146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.75.

Specifically, insider Richard King acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £4,368. Also, insider Indraneil (Neil) Mahapatra bought 33,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 per share, for a total transaction of £56,533.88. In other news, insider Peter Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £16,800.

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

Odyssean Investment Trust ( LON:OIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

