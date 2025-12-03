Arweave Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00004659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $283,339,794.80 trillion and $46.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,685.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $599.40 or 0.00646701 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00022769 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
