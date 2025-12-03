Sanctum Infinity (INF) Price Tops $195.35 on Top Exchanges

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $269.61 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $195.35 or 0.00210770 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,380,099 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,379,881.90141926. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 197.96471489 USD and is up 12.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $2,857,319.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

