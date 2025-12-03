JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.3440, with a volume of 105255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

