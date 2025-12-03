Grok (GROK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million

Grok (GROK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Grok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grok has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $451.71 thousand worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grok has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,594,836,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1878154238657970216. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,594,836,219.056528 with 6,319,112,219.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00055268 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $731,594.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

