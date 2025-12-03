Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.75. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.
About Henderson Land Development
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Land Development
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.