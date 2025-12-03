Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Aegon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEG

Aegon Stock Down 0.9%

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 87.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Aegon by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.