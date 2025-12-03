Solayer SOL (SSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.89 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $105.89 million and approximately $127.33 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for $158.27 or 0.00170760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 223,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 223,524.55279548. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 159.41975968 USD and is up 12.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $136,049.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

