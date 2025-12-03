Synthetix (SNX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.39 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Synthetix has a total market cap of $191.26 million and $18.39 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 343,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,216 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
