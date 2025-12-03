Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 2,022,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,682,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,267,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,361,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.