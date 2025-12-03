Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 2,022,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,682,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,267,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,361,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

