Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock remained flat at C$5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 38,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.47. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$4.68 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Ventum Financial upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.