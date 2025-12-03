Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $27.18 million and $921.83 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is blog.electroneum.com. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
