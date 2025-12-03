Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 12.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,372,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 498,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
About Spanish Mountain Gold
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
