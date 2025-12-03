Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.71

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.71 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.
Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $39.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.08. 389,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
