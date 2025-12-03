Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.71

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.71 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $39.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.08. 389,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.42.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

