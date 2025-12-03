Fei USD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.16 Thousand (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $21.16 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00003897 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,546,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,290,426 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,546,036.75118695 with 3,290,426.02009766 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98890576 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,633.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

