Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 20,277 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 20,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $20,074.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,044,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,312.40. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 60,917 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $57,261.98.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 60,733 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $59,518.34.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

