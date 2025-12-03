Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

