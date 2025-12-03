Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 87.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 159,928 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,536,230,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,105 shares of company stock worth $10,796,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $239.47 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

