56,991 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $67.37.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

