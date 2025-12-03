Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

AMD stock opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.22 and its 200 day moving average is $174.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

