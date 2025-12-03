Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,782 Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $407.08 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $427.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average of $367.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.