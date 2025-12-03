Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 106.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,584,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,996,000 after buying an additional 420,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.17. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $164.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ANF

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.