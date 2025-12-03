Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New $626,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

