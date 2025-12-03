Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOO opened at $626.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $779.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.37 and a 200 day moving average of $589.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

