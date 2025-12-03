Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 188,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,968,906.85. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3%

Airbnb stock opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $246,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

