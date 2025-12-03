Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%.

VIC stock opened at GBX 74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15. The company has a market capitalization of £245.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.34. Victorian Plumbing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 121.50.

VIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 95 to GBX 70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 to GBX 110 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victorian Plumbing Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105.40.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

