Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

