United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total transaction of $10,079,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,078.58. This trade represents a 72.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total transaction of $9,946,440.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total value of $9,877,560.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $9,493,470.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total value of $9,157,890.00.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $492.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 204.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.