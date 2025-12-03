United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total transaction of $10,079,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,078.58. This trade represents a 72.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total transaction of $9,946,440.00.

On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total value of $9,877,560.00.

On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $9,493,470.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total value of $9,157,890.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $492.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 204.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.