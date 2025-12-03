Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $748.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.6 million. Okta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.430-3.440 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Okta Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. Okta has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,606.35. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

