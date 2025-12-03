SysGroup (LON:SYS) Posts Earnings Results

SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SysGroup had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 25.98%.

SysGroup Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of LON SYS opened at GBX 15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.37. SysGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 15 and a 52-week high of GBX 25. The firm has a market cap of £12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heejae Chae bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £40,000. Corporate insiders own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

