OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total transaction of $18,529,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,930.76. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 102,426 shares of company stock worth $94,860,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $952.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $961.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $835.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

