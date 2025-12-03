Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $44,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 439,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,317.08. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $45,375.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $42,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $42,930.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $46,065.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 128.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.