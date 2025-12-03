Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 4,827 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Ingrid Estrada sold 4,827 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $948,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,717.18. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $202.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.48.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,423,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,747,458,000 after purchasing an additional 97,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,973,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,306,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.