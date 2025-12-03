RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 39,859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

