Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 109,274 shares of company stock valued at $60,905,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1%

ISRG stock opened at $567.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.28.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

