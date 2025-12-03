Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

