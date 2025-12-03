Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 48,589 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viking by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 1,063.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viking by 74.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,193,000 after purchasing an additional 626,973 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth $3,363,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

