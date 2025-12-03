Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.68 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,201,000 after purchasing an additional 449,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $629,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

