Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee Sells 1,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $263.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $279.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 145.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,040 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 86,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

