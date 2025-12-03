KB Home $KBH Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of KB Home worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,125.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $83.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KB Home and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

