Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 109,818 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 742.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,818 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

