Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,912 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.12% of Five Below worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Five Below by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1,940.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

