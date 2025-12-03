New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 30,051 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.