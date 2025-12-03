Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 16,389 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,348. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,353. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day moving average is $297.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $239.47 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $328.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.