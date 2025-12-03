Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.13% of Flagstar Bank, National Association worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLG stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.11. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Flagstar Bank, National Association ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

