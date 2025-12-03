RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.67% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $11,603,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TREE opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $290.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.36 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

