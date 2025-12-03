PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 407,352 shares of company stock valued at $85,029,962 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.29.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $239.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $269.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

